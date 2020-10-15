Mercyhurst, P.S. Behrend to Host Future NCAA Events

Courtesy: Erie Sports Commission

The NCAA has chosen Erie, Pa. to host the National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship Regionals in 2021 and 2022, as announced Wednesday by the NCAA. The event will be co-hosted by the Erie Sports Commission, Mercyhurst University and Penn State Behrend.

The events are scheduled to be played at Rolling Meadow Lanes April 2-3, 2021 and April 1-2, 2022.

“Hosting an event of this caliber is an honor, for the Erie Sports Commission and for our entire region,” said Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director of the Erie Sports Commission. “Being afforded this opportunity is a testament to the confidence that the NCAA has in our venues, our location and our ability to host. We have great partners in Penn State Behrend and Mercyhurst University, and are confident that we’ll put together a welcoming and competitive event for competing athletes and fans.”

The NCAA Wednesday announced more than 450 selections of future host sites for preliminary rounds and final sites of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III, with most to be held from the 2022-23 through 2025-26.

“Penn State Behrend looks forward to working with Mercyhurst University and the Erie Sports Commission to benefit the community and local businesses with this event,” said Brian Streeter, Director of Athletics at Penn State Behrend. “We welcome the opportunity to host visiting teams to make the championship a safe and fun experience.”

“We are excited to join with the Erie Sports Commission to bring the 2021 and 2021 NCAA Women’s Bowling Regionals to Rolling Meadow Lanes,” said Brad Davis, Director of Athletics at Mercyhurst University. “It is always an honor to host NCAA Championship events and this is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our newest varsity sport.”

The NCAA reported that it received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions and cities aiming to host predetermined rounds for 86 of the NCAA’s 90 championships.