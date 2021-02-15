Mercyhurst Prep edges Fairview 38-35 for first place lead in region three

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Girls high school basketball:

Mercyhurst Prep 38 – Fairview 35

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar