Mercyhurst Prep product, Erie First Christian Academy graduate and former Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Luketa, a third team all-Big Ten product out of Penn State, originally from Ottawa, Ontario, was picked 256th overall by the Cardinals in round seven of the three day draft.

The pride of the 814 will shine bright in Arizona with Luketa teaming up with McDowell grad and former Pitt star James Conner this upcoming season.