Mercyhurst Preparatory School recognizes National Girls and Women in Sports Day

A local representative is recognizing Mercyhurst Preparatory School’s women athletes on “National Girls and Women in Sports Day.”

State Representative Bob Merski highlighted the several accomplished women’s teams and their athletes at Mercyhurst Prep.

Rep. Merski presented a citation to the school’s athletic director.

One senior on the women’s basketball team says this day honors past, present and future female athletes.

“It’s really awesome to recognize the progress that women have made in sports over the years, because now I get to have a great opportunity to play basketball and kind of get where I want to go in life because of the progress that women have made in the past,” Jocelyn Ollinger, basketball senior, Mercyhurst Preparatory School.

Rep. Merski will be visiting Erie High School later Wednesday to honor those female athletes.