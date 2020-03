PSAC West Men's Basketball Honors: Coach of the Year: Gary Manchel-Mercyhurst All-PSAC West First Team MiyKah McIntosh-Mercyhurst All-PSAC West Second Team Deante Cisero-Gannon Frank Webb Jr.-Gannon Cameron Gross-Mercyhurst Trey Staunch-Edinboro

PSAC West Women's Basketball Honors: Player of the Year: Michaela Barnes-Edinboro Freshman of the Year: Rana Elhusseini All-PSAC West First Team Michaela Barnes-Edinboro Amber Renz-Mercyhurst Tori Obenrader-Gannon All-PSAC West Second Team Chelsea Rourke-Gannon Bridgette Shaffer-Edinboro