Mercyhurst tops Gannon 10-7 in women’s water polo
Local Sports
by:
Michael Fenner
Posted:
Apr 11, 2021 / 06:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 11, 2021 / 06:41 PM EDT
Women’s college water polo:
Mercyhurst 10 – Gannon 7
