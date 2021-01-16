Mercyhurst women’s hoops falls for first time this season in 82-64 loss at Daemen

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Women’s college basketball:

Daemen 82 – Mercyhurst 64

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar