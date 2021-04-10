Mercyhurst women’s lacrosse tops Slippery Rock 13-11

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Women’s college lacrosse:

Mercyhurst 13 – Slippery Rock 11

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar