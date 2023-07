Mercyhurst University men’s lacrosse head coach Chris Ryan has accepted a job to become the next head coach at Mount St. Mary’s.

Ryan led Mercyhurst to four national championship appearances over a 23-year run with the Lakers including winning one in 2011 and most recently appearing in one this past season.

Following outgoing athletic director Brad Davis to Mount St. Mary’s, Ryan went 268-69 over his run with the Mercyhurst program.