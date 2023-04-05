Mercyhurst men’s basketball coach Gary Manchel conducts a timeout huddle during the Lakers 2022-23 season

The Metro Erie Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday afternoon. The nine individuals who will be inducted in June are: Hugh Hillhouse, Gary Manchel, Paul Benim, Shannon Pullium, John Melody, Rick Sertz, Nicole Smith, Ryan Zapolski, and the late Gary Drapcho.

The Hall of Fame banquet ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 28 at the Zem Zem Shrine Club beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the banquet can be purchased at eriesportshalloffame.org/events.