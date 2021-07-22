Mercyhurst’s Schaetzle to retire after 2021 football season

Mercyhurst head football coach Marty Schaetzle has announced his retirement from the program at the conclusion of the upcoming 2021 football season.

Schaetzle, entering his 20th season on the job as head coach of the Lakers, has racked up 93 wins, good for the most in program history.

Schaetzle is the longest tenured coach in Mercyhurst football history and has been the only coach since Mercyhurst joined the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. As a member of the PSAC the Lakers are 72-62 and 44-44 in conference play.

In 2010, Schaetzle led the Lakers to a 10-3 overall record and their first PSAC Title. The Lakers defeated Bloomsburg 56-37 in the PSAC title game before securing the program’s first NCAA postseason win over the same Huskies 28-14.