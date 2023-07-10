Both the Metro and County teams have begun practicing for the Erie area’s biggest all-star football game around.

First night of @save_an_eye football practices and I caught up with the Metro team at Saxon Stadium this evening. Hear from @mpslakers coach Jeff Root and his guys tonight on @JET24Sports at 10 and 11! pic.twitter.com/hlAaObHhwz — Mike Fenner (@Fenner_6) July 11, 2023

The 85th annual Save-An-Eye all-star football game is set for Saturday, July 22nd at 6 pm from Veterans Memorial Stadium.