(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– After discussions between community members and loved ones, the Millcreek Township School District announced in a press release that they will retire jersey #23 for McDowell’s football team to recognize former student Johnny Heubel.

Heubel suffered a life-altering brain injury on the sideline of a game while on the McDowell football team back in September, 2020.

“As a district, we pride ourselves on anchoring 100 percent of our decisions in what’s in the best interest of students, and to the greatest extent possible, all other stakeholders. In arriving at this decision, I am thankful for the spirit of collaboration exuded by several community partners, our football coaches, and athletic department.” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent.

Millcreek School District will also create an official policy for the future retirement of athletic jerseys that will be submitted to the school board for approval before the end of the 2022-2023 academic year according to a press .

Continued collaboration between the district and community partners has been planned for outlining what the jersey retirement recognition may look like later this year.