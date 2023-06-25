ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–Sports should be something that everyone gets to enjoy. The North American One-Armed Golfer Association hosted their 22nd annual championship at Whispering Woods.

The four-day event draws in people from all over the world to compete on the green with only one arm.

President of the organization Dan Aldrich says they wanted to create a league that players with upper extremity impairment could have a championship of their own.

“It’s so many times where somebody gets injured for the first time and thinks my life is over. I can’t do the things I used to do and then they find out, hey I can actually play golf and not only that, but there is also an organization that has a championship. Let me go compete. Let me go see how that makes a difference in my life. So yes, there are stories of gentlemen that were a week or two weeks away from ending it all and they heard about this, and they came and obviously it changed their lives, their family’s lives, the community’s lives. It’s pretty incredible.” Dan Aldrich, President of the North American One-Armed Golfer Association

The program continues to grow.

They recently added a junior and women’s division so that everyone can experience the game of golf and the motivational community that comes with it.

“I started playing golf when I was three and it was always going to be unique because my parents knew after I was a week old that once I had lost main use of my left arm that I would only be able to have one arm… and once that I could walk my dad put a golf club in my hand. It’s just been great to be a part of this organization…and be a part of this awesome group of golfers who are like me.” Hogan Lust, 17-years-old | NAOAGA Golfer

“It’s inspiring. It’s just made me feel like I can do more than I ever thought I would be able to. I mean now I’m going to college in Arizona for adapted golf…This whole organization is like family. I mean they’re just all great people and it’s great to see new people joining.” Isaac Berger, 18- years-old | NAOAGA Golfer

