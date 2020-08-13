NCAA council recommends extended competing clock and eligibility for athletes

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Postponing fall sports in the Big Ten and Pac-12 left student-athletes with plenty of questions. Soon, they could have some of those questions answered.

The NCAA Division I Council recommended a few emergency rule changes to the Board of Directors Wednesday for athletes who have had seasons affected by COVID-19.

The changes include extending eligibility by another season if the athletes participated in 50 percent or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in their sport. It also extends an athletes’ “clock” or five-year period for Division I eligibility.

These changes are not approved or final yet. The Division I Board of Directors are set to meet and discuss the council’s recommendations on Aug. 21.

