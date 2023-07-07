ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)– Changes to youth softball are coming to Erie County.

For those looking to enhance their abilities on the field, a new travel softball organization is being built from the ground up.

It’s called 814 Elite Fastpitch and those behind the project hold more than 80 years of experience.

President of the group Maureen Wolfe says they believe the talent in the area has been watered down.

With the start of 814 Elite, softball players can take their game to the next level from right in Erie.

“So, our overall plan is to create an environment that creates the most opportunity for growth and development for the travel softball girls in our area. We plan on doing that through both player development and coaching development…We are looking to field teams from ages of 8U all the way up to 18U and fill in every age group at every birth year in between.”

Maureen Wolfe, President | 814 Elite Fastpitch

Wolfe says each team will be coached by an experienced staff with no parental relation to the players.

If you’re interested, several tryouts will take place this summer.

Private tryouts will also be available.

Erie: July 25-27, 2023

Cambridge Springs: August 1-3, 2023