Highmark Stadium hosting Steelers at Bills on October 9, 2022

Due to public safety concerns of impending extreme winter weather, the National Football League announced late Thursday that the Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday.

The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.

CBS will be televising the game with the original start time of 1 p.m.