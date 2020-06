The Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour will have a full summer schedule in 2020 despite special rules and guidelines as the nation continues to battle COVID-19. Lakeshore Country Club hosts the first tournament of the season on Tuesday June 16 and Wednesday June 17. For more information, visit the tour's website: www.greatlakesjgt.com

