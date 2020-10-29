OHL Pushes Back Regular Season Start Date to February

Originally looking to begin training camp next month and the regular season in December, the Ontario Hockey League is pushing back those start dates.

According to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek, the league is pushing back training camp to January 23 and a 40-game condensed regular season on February 4. Eight teams would make the playoffs (four from each conference).

While those dates have been reworked, there are numerous questions that remained unanswered including travel issues with United States teams of the Erie Otters, Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit.

Another issue that was not addressed was fan attendance at arenas.