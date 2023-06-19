There’s an inspiring golf tournament taking place at Whispering Woods this week.

Whispering Woods is hosting the National One-Armed Golf Championships. More than 50 players entered and qualified for the championships.

One organizer said this championship started more than 20 years ago and keeps expanding.

“People come one time or multiple times, it’s family, where you really feel like these are people that I really like to be together with. We get it. We understand what you’re going through, we understand what you’ve dealt with, and you can just come here and just be yourself and just really feel like you’re part of something special,” said Dan Aldrich, president of the North American One-Armed Golfer Association.

The tournament now includes an additional championship for women.