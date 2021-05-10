Open house at UPMC Park to show off newly finished renovations ahead of Erie SeaWolves home opener

Minor league baseball is finally making its comeback in Erie.

Fontaine Glenn was live from outside of UPMC Park with more on how the SeaWolves are welcoming back fans.

Fans are getting a first look at the renovations done here at UPMC Park today before the first pitch of the season is thrown across home plate.

After all that time without fans in the seats, Erie Events and the SeaWolves management say they are excited to show off all the hard work that has been done.

Today, Erie Events is hosting an open house from 3 to 5 p.m., including a short program at 3:30.

New upgrades to the park include a new press box, ticket office, team store and concession stands.

Refreshments and ball park food will also be available.

The Erie SeaWolves home opener will take place Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. They are playing against the Akron RubberDucks.