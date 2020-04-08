Otters Add Three Players Following U-18 Priority Selections

Courtesy-Erie Otters Press Release:

The Erie Otters made three selections at the fourth annual 2020 Ontario Hockey League Uunder-18 Priority Selection adding defenseman Ethan Broderick, goaltender Marshall Nicholls and forward Blake Yetman.

Broderick, a 5’7”, 159-pound defenseman, appeared in 32 games for the Guelph Jr. Gryphons. The 8th overall pick in the 2020 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection posted 23 points (7G-16A) during the 2019-20 season. The 16-year-old hails from Belwood, Ontario.

The 28th overall selection was used to select goaltender Marshall Nicholls of the Waterloo Wolves. The Waterloo, Ontario native posted a 1.55 goals against average in 18 games played in the 2019-20 season. The 16-year-old stands at 5’10” and weighs in at 155-pounds.

Yetman comes to the Otters with the 47th overall pick after Erie utilized their second-round selection on a goaltender to qualify for a third-round choice in the draft. The 17-year-old winger posted 69 points in 36 regular season games with the Whitby Wildcats last season. The 5’9”, 128-pound Whitby, Ontario native is the younger brother of current Erie Otters forward Chad Yetman.