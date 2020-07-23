Otters Name Brown VP of Operations and General Manager

Courtesy of the Erie Otters:

The Erie Otters announced today the appointment of Dave Brown as Vice President of Operations and General Manager of the organization, and will report directly to Otters Owner, President and Governor, Jim Waters.

“When I purchased the Otters five years ago it didn’t take long to realize I was working next to one of the sharpest minds in the hockey business, Dave Brown,” said Waters. “He is a guy who doesn’t ask the people he works with to do anything he wouldn’t do which makes him a great leader. He is dedicated to this team and the Erie community. I have no doubt the Otters organization will flourish under his leadership.”

Brown’s appointment gives him an extension of responsibility to managing the business side of the organization where he will work daily with the front office staff, overseeing the execution of the team’s departmental goals. Under this new title the Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario native will continue his previous duties as general manager of the club’s hockey operations.

“Firstly, I am thankful to work for such a great person in Jim Waters. Jim is not only a mentor, but someone I consider a very good friend and I appreciate and admire his trust in me,” said Brown. “I am proud and honored to work with all the great Otters staff. Together, we will strive for excellence. I will encourage our staff to think outside the box for new and innovative ideas both on and off the ice that will make the Otters distinctive and unique. Through solid core values established by the Waters family, we will continue to nurture a culture that puts family first and foremost. Our value is in our loyal fans, community, corporate partners, players, and staff. I look forward to guiding this group to consistently attain personal and organizational goals and, hopefully one day soon, the arrival of a Memorial Cup.”

Brown was hired as General Manager on July 20, 2015 following the purchase of the team by Jim Waters and JAW Hockey Enterprises. In his five seasons at the helm of the hockey operations department, Brown helped build an Otters roster that would complete consecutive 50-win seasons (2015-2017), earn two Midwest Division Championships and Hamilton Spectator Trophies as OHL regular season champions (2016, 2017), and win the organization its second league championship by claiming the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2017.

Dave Brown joined the Otters in 2010 as Director of Hockey Operations and helped turn the team around into an organization focused on success on and off the ice. During his ten season tenure in Erie, the Otters set a CHL record with four consecutive 50-win seasons (2013-2017), won three division titles, two OHL regular season titles, an OHL Championship and a Memorial Cup final berth in 2017, and saw 11 of his players selected at NHL Entry Drafts. Brown has taken a hands on approach in assisting the off-ice development of Otters players through the various programs he and his staff established to provide players the tools to mature as young men, including behavioral analytics programs, local mental health partnerships and was a driving force behind the team’s 2018 partnership with Fairview School District, one of the top rated school systems in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Previously, Brown was a part of the Mississauga/Niagara IceDogs organization from 2003-2010, serving as general manager for his last five seasons. In his first season as assistant general manager with Mississauga, the team won the Eastern Conference championship. As general manager, the team made the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, including a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference in 2007. Prior to becoming an OHL executive, Brown was a general manager for the Milton Merchants (2002-03) and Brampton Capitals (1999-2002) of the Tier II Junior A Ontario Provincial Junior Hockey League. Brown guided the Capitals to two league championships in 2000 and 2002.