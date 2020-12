The Erie Otters, SeaWolves and Bayhawks are teaming up for a contactless, drive-thru Teddy Bear Toss and Toy Collection Drive this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to drop off a new stuffed animal or boxed toy to the “traffic circle” that sits on East 9th Street near French, between the Erie Insurance Arena and UPMC Park.

The fundraiser benefits the Salvation Army of Erie.