Otters Trade Murphy to Niagara for Draft Picks

Courtesy of the Erie Otters:

Erie Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the team has acquired a third-round pick and a conditional sixth-round pick from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for overage goaltender Daniel Murphy.

Murphy, the final pick of the 2016 OHL Priority Selection (Round 15, 301st overall), has spent the last three seasons protecting the Erie Otters net. The 20-year-old netminder has appeared in 114 games with the Otters, posting a career win-loss record of 42-55-5-5 with three shutouts, a 3.62 goals against average, and a .884 save percentage. A native of Guelph, Ontario, Murphy set career best marks in save percentage (.891) and goals against average (3.41) in 43 appearances during the shortened 2019-20 OHL season.

“Dan Murphy is a consummate professional and someone that displays the organizational traits the Otters covet,” said Brown. “Dan is a leader and someone that is well respected by all his teammates. An overage situation is never easy to deal with and Dan is someone we would never have parted with under regular circumstances. We are thankful for his contributions both on the ice and within the community, and we wish Dan the utmost success in his future endeavors.”

In exchange for Murphy, Erie will receive Niagara’s third round pick in 2024 and a conditional sixth round pick in 2021.