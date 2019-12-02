PA Attorney General writes letter to MLB Commissioner regarding possible elimination of Minor League Baseball teams in PA

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro wrote a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred regarding the plan to possibly eliminate 42 Minor League Baseball teams across the country, including three in Pennsylvania.

AG Shapiro wrote in his letter, in part:

“The majestic celebration, however, stands in stark juxtaposition with the recent reports that under your leadership, Major League Baseball is planning to eliminate 42 Minor League Baseball clubs across the country, including three in Pennsylvania. These teams are integral parts of our communities, providing jobs for players and staff, creating a shared interest in the success of our teams, and giving back to those in need. The elimination of these community institutions will harm the residents of their host cities with effects reverberating throughout our Commonwealth.” PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro

You can read the full letter to the MLB Commissioner below: