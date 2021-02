College wrestling action on Sunday at McComb Fieldhouse featured Edinboro hosting Appalachian State and Buffalo.

RESULTS

Edinboro vs. Buffalo141Ryan Burgos (Fr) def. Matt Ryan (Fr) by major decision, 9-1

Gabe Willochell (Fr) def. Matt Ryan (Fr) by decision, 5-2

149Jackie Gold (R-Sr) def. by Sam Freeman (Fr) by decision, 4-0

165Luke Sainato (Fr) def. by Jay Nivison (Fr) by decision, 7-1

P.J. Gohn (R-Jr) def. by Jay Nivison (Fr) by decision, 6-0

174Matthew Dowler (R-Sr) def. Fabio Preka (R-Fr) by fall at 1:42

Matthew Dowler (R-Sr) def. Marcus Petite (Fr) by decision, 16-10

285Max Millin (Fr) def. Robbie Unruh (Fr) by decision, 12-6

Max Millin (Fr) def. Robbie Unruh (Fr) by decision, 8-3

Edinboro vs. Appalachian State133Richie Markulics (So) def. by Sean Carter (So), 10-5

Richie Markulics (So) def. by Caleb Smith (R-Fr) by decision, 5-3 in 2OT

Richie Markulics (So) def. by Tyler Kellison (R-Fr) by major decision, 15-4

141Gabe Willochell (Fr) def. Heath Gonyer (Fr) by decision, 8-4

Ryan Burgos(Fr) def. by Heath Gonyer (Fr) by decision, 4-0

149Jackie Gold (R-Sr) def. by Tristian Pugh (Fr) by decision, 12-8

157Alex Garcia (So) def. by Tommy Askey (Fr) by fall in the first

Alex Garcia (So) def. by Tommy Askey (Fr) by major decision, 18-7

165P.J. Gohn (R-Jr) def. Brett Mordecai (R-Fr) by decision, 7-5

Luke Sainato (Fr) def. by Brett Mordecai (R-Fr) by major decision, 10-0

184Ethan Ducca (Fr) def. by Barrett Blakely (R-So) by decision, 7-5 in OT

Ethan Ducca (Fr) def. by Barrett Blakely (R-So) by decision, 4-3