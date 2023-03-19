WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
by: Michael Fenner
Posted: Mar 19, 2023 / 12:10 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 19, 2023 / 12:10 AM EDT
PIAA state quarterfinal high school basketball:
5A girls:
South Fayette 40 – Cathedral Prep 37
4A girls:
Blackhawk 40 – Fairview 34
3A boys:
Penn Cambria 61 – Franklin 53
2A boys:
Otto-Eldred 42 – Erie First Christian Academy 40
