PIAA Votes to Take Two Week Delay on Fall Sports Decision

At Friday’s PIAA meeting regarding fall sports, board members voted 30-2 in favor a motion to table a final decision on fall sports for two weeks in order to give the executive body a chance to work with Governor Tom Wolf.

Governor Wolf had given a response in a Wednesday press briefing regarding a question concerning fans in attendance at fall events saying that the state’s guidance and recommendations were to not play sports at the high school level until at least January 1st.

At this point the PIAA will continue to work through its conversations with the Governor about the possibility on if and how fall sports will take place.

Offseason workouts can continue in the state of Pennsylvania, but official practices have been moved back two weeks with the PIAA set to meet again on August 21st.