DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 26: A general view of Pitt helmets is seen during the Quick Lane Bowl game between the Pitt Panthers and the Eastern Michigan Eagles on December 26, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The top-15 Pitt Panthers drew top-15 Michigan State out of the Big Ten for their 2021 bowl opponent.

Pitt will face the Spartans on Thursday, December 30th at 7:00 pm in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Panthers defeated Wake Forest 45-21 in Saturday’s ACC Championship, capturing Pitt’s first ACC title in football.

Pitt, at 11-2 heading into the bowl season, aims for a top-10 ranking for the first time since 1982.