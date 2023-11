Pitt football will face Wisconsin to open the 2027 college football season, it was announced via release Tuesday.

The Panthers, who are 3-0 all-time against the Badgers but haven’t met Wisconsin since 1967, will open the 2027 campaign on August 28th in “week zero” in Dublin, Ireland.

It’s Pitt’s first college football game outside the U.S. since 1989.

For more information, click here.