Pittsburgh Steelers lose to Cleveland Browns, sending Browns to playoffs for first time in 26 years

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. The win secured Cleveland a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 18 seasons. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in the wild-card round, breaking a 26 year drought.

The @Browns win their first playoff game in 26 years 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DnIYNyPBbV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 11, 2021

The Browns defeated the Steelers with the final score of 48-37.

Final score:

CLE 48

PIT 37 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 11, 2021

The Browns will now head to the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The last time the Cleveland Browns won a playoff game was when they defeated the New England Patriots in the 1994 wild-card round.

According to ESPN, Cleveland’s 48 points are the second-most the Browns have scored against the Steelers.

Three of the 7 longest active droughts without a playoff win got snapped this weekend.



According to @EliasSports the Browns (26 years, 9 days) and Bills (25 years, 10 days) had the 4th- and 5th-longest gaps between playoff wins in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/vOKJeIM4yZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2021

"Whether we are in person or not, we have gone through everything. We stick together."



Browns rally for Kevin Stefanski, virtually celebrate big win with him after week of adversity



📰 » https://t.co/1FR76JbqYq pic.twitter.com/2mNzYUTkqH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2021

6 plays that changed the game in our win over the Steelers



📋 » https://t.co/MOzLBwJjpN pic.twitter.com/gG5fwYyqqL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2021

"The Browns IS THE BROWNS!!"



The Browns' win had the sports world buzzing. pic.twitter.com/DVFwTReqSn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2021

THE BROWNS GET THEIR FIRST PLAYOFF WIN SINCE 1994 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ENVLHtbpY1 — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2021

End of the first 😳 pic.twitter.com/WGXnIUvsxr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2021