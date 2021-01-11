Pittsburgh Steelers lose to Cleveland Browns, sending Browns to playoffs for first time in 26 years

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. The win secured Cleveland a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 18 seasons. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in the wild-card round, breaking a 26 year drought.

The Browns defeated the Steelers with the final score of 48-37.

The Browns will now head to the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The last time the Cleveland Browns won a playoff game was when they defeated the New England Patriots in the 1994 wild-card round.

According to ESPN, Cleveland’s 48 points are the second-most the Browns have scored against the Steelers.

