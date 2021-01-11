Pittsburgh Steelers lose to Cleveland Browns, sending Browns to playoffs for first time in 26 years

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in the wild-card round, breaking a 26 year drought.
The @Browns win their first playoff game in 26 years 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DnIYNyPBbV— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 11, 2021
The Browns defeated the Steelers with the final score of 48-37.
Final score:— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 11, 2021
CLE 48
PIT 37
The Browns will now head to the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The last time the Cleveland Browns won a playoff game was when they defeated the New England Patriots in the 1994 wild-card round.
According to ESPN, Cleveland’s 48 points are the second-most the Browns have scored against the Steelers.
Three of the 7 longest active droughts without a playoff win got snapped this weekend.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2021
According to @EliasSports the Browns (26 years, 9 days) and Bills (25 years, 10 days) had the 4th- and 5th-longest gaps between playoff wins in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/vOKJeIM4yZ
"Whether we are in person or not, we have gone through everything. We stick together."— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2021
Browns rally for Kevin Stefanski, virtually celebrate big win with him after week of adversity
📰 » https://t.co/1FR76JbqYq pic.twitter.com/2mNzYUTkqH
6 plays that changed the game in our win over the Steelers— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2021
📋 » https://t.co/MOzLBwJjpN pic.twitter.com/gG5fwYyqqL
"The Browns IS THE BROWNS!!"— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2021
The Browns' win had the sports world buzzing. pic.twitter.com/DVFwTReqSn
THE BROWNS GET THEIR FIRST PLAYOFF WIN SINCE 1994 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ENVLHtbpY1— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2021
End of the first 😳 pic.twitter.com/WGXnIUvsxr— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2021
Roethlisberger finds Claypool for a 29-yard TD— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 11, 2021
📺 NBC📱https://t.co/tI5aUTu7te pic.twitter.com/jXaSdYccIo
#LIVE: Coach Tomlin addresses the media.@UPMC https://t.co/cVhIbl04Dg— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 11, 2021
#LIVE: Ben Roethlisberger addresses the media.@UPMC https://t.co/ViR9iW4bEG— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 11, 2021