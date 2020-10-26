Prep Boys, North East Girls Win Team State Golf Championships

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2020 PIAA State Championship: North East Girls Golf Team

PIAA 3A Boys Golf Team Championship
Cathedral Prep +13
Unionville +18
Liberty +18
Franklin Regional +21
Abington Heights +37
Wilson +43

PIAA 2A Boys Golf Team Championship
Scranton Prep +16
Sewickley Academy +23
North East +39
Devon Prep +41
Boiling Springs +52
West Shamokin +52

PIAA 3A Girls Golf Team Championship
Unionville +16
Peters Township +22
McDowell +35
Cumberland Valley +45
Scranton Prep +82

PIAA 2A Girls Golf Team Championship
North East +25
Greensburg Central Catholic +31
Elk Lake +49
Westmont Hilltop +91

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar