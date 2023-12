Girls high school basketball: (KSA tournament)

Cathedral Prep 50 – Wasilla (Alaska) 45

*Ramblers senior Jayden McBride joined her older sisters Kayla and Karlee in the program’s 1,000 point club scoring 28 points in the victory

*Prep’s win came over a preseason top-50 team in the nation and a two-time defending state champion (seven-time state champ overall) out of Alaska.

*Video courtesy of JET-24 action sports contributor Mike Gallagher (@mgvideo)