Mercyhurst celebrates its 28-7 win over Gannon in 2019 to retain the Niagara Cup

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is suspending athletic competition until December 31. Therefore, there will be no fall athletics and the start of winter activities will be delayed until January.

An official announcement from the conference is expected to be made Wednesday at 9AM.

Edinboro, Gannon and Mercyhurst are among the 17 schools that make up the PSAC.