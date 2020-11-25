Ramblers Ready for State Championship Even with Limited Fans

As the Cathedral Prep football team prepares for Friday night’s PIAA class 5A state football championship against Pine-Richland (8:00 pm kickoff at Hersheypark Stadium), the team is preparing for less fans than they’d hoped for or originally anticipated.

The Times-News was first to report that the PIAA will not get an exemption from the state over new crowd and gathering restrictions that are set to go in place on Friday amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With fewer than 800 total fans allowed into the venue, the Ramblers are ready to roll no matter what.

“I mean it’s something to be said, when you look up in the stands and there’s 400 screaming Prep kids up there ya know, and that’s not gonna happen this year obviously so I mean, but knowing your loved ones are up there, at least they’re able to see that,” said Cathedral Prep head coach Mike Mischler. “Ya know the parents will be there, and the coaches families will be there and some alumni will make the trip, but ya know I mean I don’t think you can look at it as like ya know disappointment, you have to look at it as what’s been an opportunity.”

Prep hasn’t played since Friday, November 6th in a PIAA first round 33-7 win over Hollidaysburg due to COVID complications with each of the team’s last two state playoff opponents.