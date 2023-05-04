Cathedral Prep’s Jake Sambuchino was named to the PIAA class 5A all-state third team by the PA writers on Wednesday.
Local players Dellquan Warren and Khali Horton were also named all-state for non-PIAA representing Keystone Academy.
