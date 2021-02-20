Regional host Gannon women’s wrestling sends eight to national tournament

Per Gannon University release:

Gannon hosted the first-ever regional competition for NCAA schools in the sport of women’s wrestling Saturday, hosting the Northeast qualifier for the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships.



The Golden Knights placed eight of their 13 entrants in the top four to secure a berth in the national tournament.



Lana Perez, a freshman, won the title at 130 pounds to become Gannon’s first regional champion. She was joined in the finals by teammates Lindsey Beans-Polk (136) and Amara Devericks (191), both of whom finished in second place. Nikoly Dos Santos (116), Caleeann Blarr (123) and Annabelle Helm (155) finished third, while Leila Garrido (101) and Danielle Floor (170) placed fourth.



Gannon finished third in the team race, just behind Tiffin and Adrian.

The 2021 NCWWC Championships are slated for March 6 at Tiffin.