Register your teams: Flagship City Curling League returns to downtown Erie

The Flagship City Curling League is returning to downtown Erie.

The Erie Downtown Partnership (EDP) and the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC), in collaboration with the City of Erie, have announced the Flagship City Curling League is coming back to the downtown area.

Registration is now open for the 2022 winter season.

Teams: The League is open to teams of four individuals.

The League is open to teams of four individuals. Cost: The registration fee for a team is $100.

The registration fee for a team is $100. Registration: Teams can register online at flagshipcitysportsandsips.com, beginning January 25th and ending on February 4th.

Teams can register online at flagshipcitysportsandsips.com, beginning January 25th and ending on February 4th. League Play : League play begins on February 8th and will run for six weeks on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

: League play begins on February 8th and will run for six weeks on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Play-Offs: Play-offs will occur after the regular season.

Play-offs will occur after the regular season. Location: On the stage of Perry Square.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists