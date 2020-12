JET-24 sports anchor/reporter Mike Fenner remembers long-time Girard athletics coach Mark Metzler who passed away suddenly following complications from surgery.

Metzler, who passed away on Wednesday, December 2nd at age 61, was a part of legendary Girard girls basketball coach Larry Seneta’s staff that won a state championship and appeared in three state championships.

The long-time coach and supporter of Girard athletics made an impact on many in his community.