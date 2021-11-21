Robertson leads Edinboro to 83-82 win in men’s hoops and more local college sports (11-20-21)

Local college basketball:

men:

Edinboro 83 – Roberts Wesleyan 82

Behrend 66 – Bethany 55

Pitt-Johnstown 104 – Allegheny 74

Mercyhurst 104 – D’Youville 56

Women:

Ohio 90 – Mercyhurst 46

Walsh 90 – Edinboro 32

Behrend 80 – Waynesburg 52

Allegheny 80 – Franciscan 57

Local college hockey:

Mercyhurst women 6 – RIT 1

Mercyhurst men 5 – Canisius 2

NCAA men’s soccer first round:

Millersville 2 – Gannon 2 (F/OT) – Millersville advances with 4-3 win in PK’s

PSAC women’s volleyball championship:

Clarion 3 – Gannon 0

Plus coverage of the NCAA division two national championships in cross country as Edinboro competed down in Florida.