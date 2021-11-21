Robertson leads Edinboro to 83-82 win in men’s hoops and more local college sports (11-20-21)

Local college basketball:
men:
Edinboro 83 – Roberts Wesleyan 82
Behrend 66 – Bethany 55
Pitt-Johnstown 104 – Allegheny 74
Mercyhurst 104 – D’Youville 56
Women:
Ohio 90 – Mercyhurst 46
Walsh 90 – Edinboro 32
Behrend 80 – Waynesburg 52
Allegheny 80 – Franciscan 57
Local college hockey:
Mercyhurst women 6 – RIT 1
Mercyhurst men 5 – Canisius 2
NCAA men’s soccer first round:
Millersville 2 – Gannon 2 (F/OT) – Millersville advances with 4-3 win in PK’s
PSAC women’s volleyball championship:
Clarion 3 – Gannon 0
Plus coverage of the NCAA division two national championships in cross country as Edinboro competed down in Florida.