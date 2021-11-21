Robertson leads Edinboro to 83-82 win in men’s hoops and more local college sports (11-20-21)

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local college basketball:

men:

Edinboro 83 – Roberts Wesleyan 82

Behrend 66 – Bethany 55

Pitt-Johnstown 104 – Allegheny 74

Mercyhurst 104 – D’Youville 56

Women:

Ohio 90 – Mercyhurst 46

Walsh 90 – Edinboro 32

Behrend 80 – Waynesburg 52

Allegheny 80 – Franciscan 57

Local college hockey:

Mercyhurst women 6 – RIT 1

Mercyhurst men 5 – Canisius 2

NCAA men’s soccer first round:

Millersville 2 – Gannon 2 (F/OT) – Millersville advances with 4-3 win in PK’s

PSAC women’s volleyball championship:

Clarion 3 – Gannon 0

Plus coverage of the NCAA division two national championships in cross country as Edinboro competed down in Florida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News