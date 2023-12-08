ERIE,PA (WJET)–Congratulations to Fort LeBoeuf grad and Gannon University football player Eric Scarpino.

Scarpino was named the American Football Coaches Association Division II First Team Special Teams All-American.

According to Gannon Athletics, the kicker is one of only two Golden Knights to earn this title.

He’s coming off an incredible season where he made 16-of-17 field goals and 26-of-26 extra points.

Scarpino finished as Gannon’s leading scorer with 74 total points.

If you recall he made a few game-winning kicks for the Golden Knights this season.

Sheets was selected as first-team All-American by the AFCA.

He is one of just two receivers in the country to earn first team All-American.

According to Rock Athletics, Sheets caught a team-high 76 passes for 1,186 yards with 17 touchdowns.

He graduates from the Rock ranked No.4 all-time in program history, where he racked up 2,440 receiving yards.

He managed to score 29 career touchdown passes.

Placing Sheets third in Rock’s all-time records.