WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Jay Puskar
Posted: Feb 14, 2023 / 06:59 PM EST
Updated: Feb 14, 2023 / 06:59 PM EST
Winners of nine of their last ten games, the Penn State Behrend women’s basketball team is tough for opponents to defend. With the AMCC playoffs on the horizon, the Lions are averaging 84 points per game.
If you’d like to borrow a page from Rihanna’s Super Bowl style book, these long, red coats and jackets can give you a similar vibe.
You can be prepared to make a tempting dessert with the guidance of BestReviews baking expert Andrea Boudewijn.
Forgot to get a Valentine’s Day gift? We have last-minute gift ideas that can make this the best Valentine’s Day ever.