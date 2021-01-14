Second Half Push: Mercyhurst Prep Rallies Past West Middlesex

Trailing by 14 in the first half, Gannon rallied to beat Miles College 65-60 at the Hammermill Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Tori Obenrader led the Knights with 19 points while Emma Wright and Emily Poling chipped in with 12 points each. Gannon announced after the game that its two games with Salem on January 17-18 has been canceled because of COVID-19.