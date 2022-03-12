From Penn State Behrend athletics:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Braeden Smith (Erie, PA/Seneca) and Samuel Hetrick (New Bethlehem, PA/Redbank Valley) each placed in the top-8 in the high jump at the NCAA Championship on Saturday, earning All-American accolades.

The duo each logged marks in the top-10 nationally to qualify for the championships this weekend. Smith finished third in the event on Saturday with a mark of 2.03m and 6.0 points. Hetrick also had a final mark of 2.03m and registered 3.5 points for fifth place.

With the results on Saturday, both claim the title of All-American due to a top-8 finish. It is the fourth time Smith has clinched the accolade with Hetrick earning the honor for the first time in his career.