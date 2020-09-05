Softball Officials Honor 2020 Senior All-Stars

Despite not have a spring season in 2020, Erie County softball umpires along with coaches and other committee members wanted to still honor the senior all-stars. Even though there was no game this year because of COVID-19, the players received All-Star game shirts and personal recognition.

2020 High School Senior All-Stars:

Corry
Taige Peterson
Haliegh Burlew
Hannah Brewer
Rachael Schena

Erie
Alexis Marzullo
Keyonce Harris
Amanda Wingenbach
Nayelimar Quinones

Fairview
Taylor Hudson
Jordyn Basile
Jillian Brinling

Fort LeBoeuf
Morgan Donnell
Brittany Arndt
Kaitlyn Lander
Ellie Dinesmore

General McLane
Sarah Thomas
Della Mamani
Sydney Schuster
Megan Fay

Girard
Sydney Wetzel
Megan Wassong

Harborcreek
Jenna Babay
Carlie Pryzblski
Molly Nielson

McDowell
Kacie Irwin
Rachel Helsley
Faith Renwick
Corinne Bechtold

Northwestern
Kayleigh Bucci
Summer Anderson

Seneca
Breanna Phillips
Cheyene Kaley

Villa
Rachel Bowen

