Softball Officials Honor 2020 Senior All-Stars

Despite not have a spring season in 2020, Erie County softball umpires along with coaches and other committee members wanted to still honor the senior all-stars. Even though there was no game this year because of COVID-19, the players received All-Star game shirts and personal recognition.

2020 High School Senior All-Stars:

Corry

Taige Peterson

Haliegh Burlew

Hannah Brewer

Rachael Schena

Erie

Alexis Marzullo

Keyonce Harris

Amanda Wingenbach

Nayelimar Quinones

Fairview

Taylor Hudson

Jordyn Basile

Jillian Brinling

Fort LeBoeuf

Morgan Donnell

Brittany Arndt

Kaitlyn Lander

Ellie Dinesmore

General McLane

Sarah Thomas

Della Mamani

Sydney Schuster

Megan Fay

Girard

Sydney Wetzel

Megan Wassong

Harborcreek

Jenna Babay

Carlie Pryzblski

Molly Nielson

McDowell

Kacie Irwin

Rachel Helsley

Faith Renwick

Corinne Bechtold

Northwestern

Kayleigh Bucci

Summer Anderson

Seneca

Breanna Phillips

Cheyene Kaley

Villa

Rachel Bowen