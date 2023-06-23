Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — McDowell graduate and NFL running back James Conner is returning to Erie to hold a youth football camp this weekend.

Erie native and former Pittsburgh Steeler James Conner is holding a free football camp at McDowell High School on Saturday, June 24 for kids aged 7-17.

In 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Conner to a four-year contract.

In 2021, Conner signed a one year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, and a three-year contract extension in 2022.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will be hosting his second annual James Conner Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for ages 7-13; and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for ages 14-17.

The football camp is now sold out.

During the free football camp, campers will run through drills, play mini games, and learn fundamental football techniques.

For more information, click here.