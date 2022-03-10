St. Luke Catholic School sent their varsity girls basketball team off with a championship celebration.

Music and cheering filled the hallways as the varsity girls basketball team ran through to celebrate going to Harrisburg for the state tournament.

Students of all grade levels lined the halls to show their support for the team before loading the bus.

Staff of St. Luke shared their sentiments on the team as the girls recall what their journey has been like to get to the state tournament this season.

“These ladies are outstanding, not only on the court, but in the classroom. They excel at both. They’re role models for our school and we couldn’t be happier to send them off to state’s and hopefully bring home a victory,” said Don Fuller, Principal at St. Luke Catholic School.

“Our team has just worked really hard this season. We’ve fought through everything and it doesn’t matter what each other are going through. We push through and we bring out the best in each other,” said Tessah Richmond, St. Luke’s basketball team forward.

The teams were grateful to have the school’s support behind them as they battle to bring back a victory.