There was plenty of school spirit and pride at St. Luke School on Thursday as they gave their girls basketball team a big-time send-off.

Students from kindergarten through eighth grade lined up along the sidewalk in front of the school to wish their team good luck.

The Crusaders will play in the CYO state tournament this weekend in Altoona.

With creative signs held high and school chants echoing outside, the students and faculty made it a special send-off with hopes of their team bringing back home a state championship.

“This team is actually brand new this year. We’ve only had a couple of people from last year, but we instantly connected, and it’s honestly just perfect for all of us. The chemistry is together and we all play amazing,” Ashland Kaercher, St. Luke guard.

“On the court, we only think about basketball and we don’t think about anything else. Our minds are set to win because we wanted to make it this far and we have made it this far,” said Claire Wojtecki, St. Luke forward.

“It feels really good because this team is new. At the beginning of the year, we didn’t really have chemistry. But we just clicked after our first game and it feels really good,” said Ni’seana Thrower, St. Luke guard.

St. Luke School will face off against Holy Cross from Pittsburgh on Friday, March 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m.