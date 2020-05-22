Steelers Adjust Allotment of Individual Game Tickets for 2020

As the calendar approaches the month of June, expectations remain strong that the NFL will be able to kick-off its regular season on time come September.

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers started selling individual game tickets for the 2020 season, but only at half allotment because of potential social distancing practices at Heinz Field.

Tickets will not be bought at Heinz Field box offices, but strictly online. The Steelers are the first NFL franchise to announce the number of tickets they are selling at this point in time.